Hepatitis awareness drive at Delhi metro stations end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in collaboration with the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), completed a 10-day-long awareness campaign to sensitise people about viral hepatitis B and C.

Under this awareness activity by ILBS, informational material related to viral hepatitis B and C was displayed at high-footfall locations of the Delhi metro network.

The events were part of the ongoing “Empathy Campaign” being run by the ILBS.To achieve better involvement of commuters, a quiz on various aspects of viral hepatitis B & C was organised, attracting enthusiastic participation from metro commuters. Persons who scored more than 80 per cent correct answers were suitably awarded.

“The metro event has given us some confidence that the Delhi public is becoming aware of the menace of hepatitis B & C”, said Dr S K Sarin, Director, ILBS.

The initiative saw intensive engagement by commuters.