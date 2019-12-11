Home Cities Delhi

JNU sedition case: Court grants two months to police to get sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi High Court had last week disposed of a plea seeking directions to Delhi government to grant immediate sanction to proceed with the trial against the accused. 

Published: 11th December 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

JNU_sedition_accused

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Umar Khalid, Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya. (Photo | PTI File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here granted two more months to the Delhi Police on Wednesday to get the requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak directed the police to get the requisite nod by February 19, the next date of hearing.

ALSO READ | JNU fee hike: No agreement reached as HRD Ministry officials meet students, VC

The court passed the directions after the police submitted that it was yet to receive the sanctions as the file was pending with the Delhi government's home department.

On January 14, the police had filed a chargesheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The court had earlier directed the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the process, while granting it three weeks to secure the sanction needed to prosecute Kumar and the other accused in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU sedition case Delhi Court JNU JNUSU
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp