Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Fishermen protest against National Marine Fisheries Regulation and Management Bill

Former Defence Minister, AK Antony said he would extend his support to all the fishermen protesting against the bill drafted by the Modi-led government. 

Published: 12th December 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only.

Image of a fisherman used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo | TP Sooraj)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several fishermen on Thursday staged a protest march at Jantar Mantar, and demanded the rejection of the National Marine Fisheries Regulation and Management (MRFM) Bill.

Speaking to ANI, AK Antony, former Defence Minister, said: "I extend my support to all the fishermen who have protested against the bill, which is drafted by the Modi-led government. The fishermen, irrespective of their political preferences, have come together to protest against the bill."

He further alleged that the government had earlier claimed that the fishermen will be provided homes in coastal areas, but later allowed hotels and resorts to be built in the same areas.

The draft of the Marine Fisheries regulation and Management Bill, 2019 is slated to be introduced in the Parliament soon, which stated that fishing vessels without licenses would be banned as per the legislation.

"If this becomes an act, many fishermen will be unemployed. We will not let the Centre make this into law," he said.

He also assured that all the leaders of the Opposition parties will join the protest.

Former Union Minister KV Thomas said: "The government is privatizing everything. The draft that has been proposed in the parliament has threatened the entire fishermen community."

He further stated that in the wake of floods, storms and heavy rainfall in the coastal areas, fishermen have been asked not to venture in the areas, which has affected their livelihood.

"This agitation will go further if the Bill is not rejected," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi fishermen protest MRFM Bill Fisheries bill
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp