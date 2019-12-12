Delhi: Fishermen protest against National Marine Fisheries Regulation and Management Bill

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several fishermen on Thursday staged a protest march at Jantar Mantar, and demanded the rejection of the National Marine Fisheries Regulation and Management (MRFM) Bill.

Speaking to ANI, AK Antony, former Defence Minister, said: "I extend my support to all the fishermen who have protested against the bill, which is drafted by the Modi-led government. The fishermen, irrespective of their political preferences, have come together to protest against the bill."

He further alleged that the government had earlier claimed that the fishermen will be provided homes in coastal areas, but later allowed hotels and resorts to be built in the same areas.

The draft of the Marine Fisheries regulation and Management Bill, 2019 is slated to be introduced in the Parliament soon, which stated that fishing vessels without licenses would be banned as per the legislation.

"If this becomes an act, many fishermen will be unemployed. We will not let the Centre make this into law," he said.

He also assured that all the leaders of the Opposition parties will join the protest.

Former Union Minister KV Thomas said: "The government is privatizing everything. The draft that has been proposed in the parliament has threatened the entire fishermen community."

He further stated that in the wake of floods, storms and heavy rainfall in the coastal areas, fishermen have been asked not to venture in the areas, which has affected their livelihood.

"This agitation will go further if the Bill is not rejected," he said.