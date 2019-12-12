Delhi government halt to pilgrimage scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, under which the city’s elderly can go on pilgrimages at government expense, has ground to a temporary halt.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Ministry of Railways has written to the Delhi government, informing it on the non-availability of rakes for the purpose.

“The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana is being temporarily suspended following intimation by the IRCTC on the cancellation of trains scheduled (to depart with pilgrims) from December 10 onwards. Yesterday (Tuesday), the government received a communication from the IRCTC that the trains were being cancelled due to non-availability of rakes. We will take up the issue with the IRCTC and the honourable Railway minister and try to resolve it at the earliest,” the deputy CM said.

“Since July, the scheme had been going well with support of the Indian Railways. We had inked an MoU with the IRCTC for smooth conduct of the scheme, which enabled our elderly to undertake pilgrimages at government expense. It helped many, who couldn’t afford a pilgrimage, realise a lifelong dream. We hope this unexpected hitch, which has brought a temporary halt to the scheme, would be removed at the earliest,” Sisodia said.

“Imagine how sad will those pilgrims, who had their tickets confirmed, feel. However, I urge them not to feel disheartened. Talks with the central government are on. It may take some time, but this scheme will return,” the CM tweeted on Wednesday.