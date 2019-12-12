Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to fund NGOs for hosting events showcasing city’s culture

Officials said to issue grant to NGOs, a set of guidelines has been prepared and approved by the finance department.

Published: 12th December 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To encourage the involvement of NGOs in the Delhi government’s endeavour to showcase and promote the city’s rich cultural heritage through literary festivals, poetry symposiums and exhibitions through the year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime has decided to provide financial assistance to them for hosting more such events.

As part of a scheme introduced for the purpose, a group, preferably registered in Delhi, will receive one-time or recurring payment of R25 lakh maximum, to be disbursed through the arts, culture, and language (ACL) department. Senior officials said that the sanction of financial assistance to NGOs will be decided by a five-member high-level committee of ACL, headed by the minister in charge.

“The department organises academic, literary as well as cultural activities such as music and dance programmes, seminars, poet meets, and plays. These activities are carried out through the Sahitya Kala Parishad (SKP), language academies, groups and individuals. They contribute to the cultural landscaping of Delhi and need financial support. The aim of the scheme is to encourage them to hold such events regularly,” the official said.

Officials said to issue grant to NGOs, a set of guidelines has been prepared and approved by the finance department.“The funding will be done or yearly basis for promotion in any field of arts and culture, literature, music, dance, theatre and fine arts. A meeting of the high-level committee under the chairmanship of the minister in-charge will be convened to consider the applications received from the NGOs,” the official said.

Besides the minister, other members of the panel are Professor Ira Bhaskar of SKP Vinima Gulati (Punjabi Academy), deputy controller of accounts (ACL), as well as the deputy secretary (ACL). The officials clarified that financial assistance means partnership with the government for an event.

“It will be compulsory for the organisers to carry Delhi government and ACL’s logo prominently in all publicity and backdrop of the stage or spot. The NGO applying for recurring grant will have to submit the details of various activities being undertaken along with the expenditure being incurred on salary and day-to-day expenses over the last three years,” said the official, privy to the development.

Panel to decide on aid

Senior officials said that the sanction of financial assistance to NGOs will be decided by a five-member high level committee of ACL, headed by the minister in charge

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi ngos
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp