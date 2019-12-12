Delhi government to fund NGOs for hosting events showcasing city’s culture

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To encourage the involvement of NGOs in the Delhi government’s endeavour to showcase and promote the city’s rich cultural heritage through literary festivals, poetry symposiums and exhibitions through the year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime has decided to provide financial assistance to them for hosting more such events.

As part of a scheme introduced for the purpose, a group, preferably registered in Delhi, will receive one-time or recurring payment of R25 lakh maximum, to be disbursed through the arts, culture, and language (ACL) department. Senior officials said that the sanction of financial assistance to NGOs will be decided by a five-member high-level committee of ACL, headed by the minister in charge.

“The department organises academic, literary as well as cultural activities such as music and dance programmes, seminars, poet meets, and plays. These activities are carried out through the Sahitya Kala Parishad (SKP), language academies, groups and individuals. They contribute to the cultural landscaping of Delhi and need financial support. The aim of the scheme is to encourage them to hold such events regularly,” the official said.

Officials said to issue grant to NGOs, a set of guidelines has been prepared and approved by the finance department.“The funding will be done or yearly basis for promotion in any field of arts and culture, literature, music, dance, theatre and fine arts. A meeting of the high-level committee under the chairmanship of the minister in-charge will be convened to consider the applications received from the NGOs,” the official said.

Besides the minister, other members of the panel are Professor Ira Bhaskar of SKP Vinima Gulati (Punjabi Academy), deputy controller of accounts (ACL), as well as the deputy secretary (ACL). The officials clarified that financial assistance means partnership with the government for an event.

“It will be compulsory for the organisers to carry Delhi government and ACL’s logo prominently in all publicity and backdrop of the stage or spot. The NGO applying for recurring grant will have to submit the details of various activities being undertaken along with the expenditure being incurred on salary and day-to-day expenses over the last three years,” said the official, privy to the development.

Panel to decide on aid

Senior officials said that the sanction of financial assistance to NGOs will be decided by a five-member high level committee of ACL, headed by the minister in charge