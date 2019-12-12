Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire: Another building owner arrested

On the day of the incident, police had arrested Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Furkan  – building’s owner and his manager — in connection with the case which is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Published: 12th December 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gather behind a police barricade to watch a MCD inspection at the building that caught fire on Sunday, in Anaj Mandi area on Wednesday

Locals gather behind a police barricade to watch a MCD inspection at the building that caught fire on Sunday, in Anaj Mandi area on Wednesday (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the arrest of the owner of the building that caught fire in Anaj Mandi killing 43, police on Wednesday held his brother-in-law, who partially owned the property, a senior officer said. 

On the day of the incident, police had arrested Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Furkan  – building’s owner and his manager — in connection with the case which is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Deo said that after these accused were interrogated at length, Rehan’s brother-in-law Suhail under the same Indian Penal Code’s (IPC’s) Sections of 285 (negligence relating to fire) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). 

Deo said that search operations for the third owner, Imran, who is Rehan’s cousin, were on.  “We have conducted raids at possible hideouts of Imran,” Deo said.

Meanwhile, the police in collaboration with a private agency have completed the 3D  scanning of the building to reconstruct the scene. The report based on this will be submitted to court. 

Earlier in the day, a team of BSES and Central Forensic Science Laboratory visited the site. The forensic experts have established that a short circuit in a sub-meter on the second floor was the cause of the massive blaze at the five-storey building. In the building that caught fire on Sunday, 43 people lost their lives.

Three of them have been identified as the owners of the several factory units that were being run illegally inside the residential building.  

By Wednesday, the post-mortem of all the victims was done and their bodies had been handed over to their families. On Thursday, the debris in the building will be removed after a Nation Disaster Relief Force team visits. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anaj Mandi Delhi Delhi fire Anaj Mandi fire
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp