JNU seeks action against cops, students for violating HC order

NEW DELHI: The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University has moved the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against its students and also against Delhi Police Chief Amulya Patnaik for violating a court order barring protests within 100 metres of the university’s administrative block.

The JNU, in its plea, has claimed that the students “grossly violated” August 9, 2017, order of the high court by holding a protest within 100 metres of the administrative block and affecting its day-to-day working, which has been disrupted since October 28.“The protests by the contemnor students have not been peaceful and have been carried out on a large scale with the sole intention of bringing the working of the university to a standstill,” the petition says. There was no response from JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

It has also claimed that the police also violated the order by refusing and failing to take action to maintain law and order in the university. On Wednesday, the High Court directed Delhi Police to provide enough security to JNU Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and other officials for ensuring proper functioning of the varsity from Thursday onwards.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union alleged that “orchestrated violence has been unleashed by the ABVP on common students in JNU”. “A first-year student has been brutally beaten up by a mob of ABVP activists. Similarly, rods have been used to beat up students in front of the School of Physical Sciences. The security guards in the campus have turned a blind eye, following the orders of the administration,” JNUSU said.