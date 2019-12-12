Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya rape convicts to appear before court through video conferencing for security reasons

The court is currently hearing a petition filed by the parents of the victim seeking the execution of all the convicts to be expedited.

Published: 12th December 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case are slated to appear before a Delhi court on Thursday through video conferencing due to security reasons and a threat to their lives.

The court is currently hearing a petition filed by the parents of the victim seeking the execution of all the convicts to be expedited.

On November 29, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had issued a production warrant to the convicts and asked them to appear before the court on December 13 i.e. tomorrow.

The court had also asked them to apprise it about the status related to their mercy, and curative petition. Advocate Seema Kushwaha, the counsel of Nitbhaya's parents, sought issuance of death warrant against them without any delay.

ALSO READ: Speculation over Nirbhaya killers' execution after Tihar Jail asks UP for two hangmen

The case pertains to gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student on December 16, 2012.

All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail. The rest of the convicts are facing the gallows.

One of the convicts, Vinay, moved a mercy petition last month but has now sought to withdraw it.

Meanwhile, another convict, Akshay, moved the Supreme Court earlier this week seeking review of its verdict. The apex court had confirmed capital punishment for the four men in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Rape Case Nirbhaya Rape Convicts
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp