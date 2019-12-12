North MCD raids illegal factories, four units sealed

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after the fire at Anaj Mandi, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday carried out a sealing drive in the area.

Under the supervision of Veditha Reddy, deputy commissioner, City and Sadar Paharganj zone, the north civic body sealed four units. Forty-five units were found vacant while notice was served to 13 and a new survey was also conducted in 21 units in its CSP zone, according to the civic body.

While in Narela zone, 51 units were surveyed, 47 were found closed and 4 units were sealed in the last 48 hours. In Civil Lines, four units have been sealed while 15 were found vacant and a new survey was conducted in 11 units.A resident who did not wish to be named said the area is slowly gaining back its normalcy and some shops have started to open up.

“The shutters are down in solidarity with the tragedy. Those who are adhering to the law and Delhi Master Plan have no fear. MCD came few days ago and notices were sent. Today, MCD conducted raid in only those who had already received notice. Two such factories were sealed and others had already shut their shop and absconding,” the resident noted.

Another sealing drive was conducted at Chamelian Road, next to Anaj Mandi where two more factories were shut. The closing of factories has resulted in unemployment for many migrant labourers.

“I and many of my friends are now jobless. Our salary is pending and the owner cannot be contacted. We come every day with a hope that the factory might re-open,” said 28-year-old Harihar from Motihari, Bihar.

Rs 2 lakhs reward to firemen

The Delhi government has awarded Rs 2 lakh each to four firemen who sustained injuries and rescued 13 persons from a blaze in southeast Delhi’s Zakir Nagar in August.

Six people, including three children, were killed and 13 injured in a massive fire at a four-storey residential building in a congested area in Zakir Nagar due to a short circuit in electrical wiring on August 6 this year, officials said. During the rescue operation, four firemen were injured and admitted to the hospital.