Home Cities Delhi

50 Jamia students detained after clash with Delhi cops during Citizenship Act protest 

The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police officials detain Jamia students during their protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, at Jama in New Delhi

Delhi police officials detain Jamia students during their protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, at Jama in New Delhi on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An AISA-led protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent after the protesters from Jamia Millia Islamia were held back from walking towards the parliament. The protesters chose to retaliate with aggression.

While some lobbed stones at the police, the men in khaki responded with a lathi charge and tear gas shells. In the process, several members of the press, caught in the crossfire, were manhandled and roughed up as well.

Several students were injured and admitted to Holy Family Hospital after they were lathi-charged by the police. The protest that lasted for more than three hours was called by left-backed All India Students’ Association to demand a withdrawal of the Act. Later in the day, some students attacked the media personnel.They were beaten, manhandled and harassed allegedly by students, who raised slogans like - 'Godi media, go back!'.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act protests: Students boycott exams, hit streets in Arunachal

Among the other demands were the release of their fellow students, who were detained, and a commitment from the police that there would be no cases lodged against them. Besides, there were widespread protests in the capital against the CAB that was passed on December 11. In central Delhi at Jantar Mantar, Assam Congress organised a protest, while Delhi Congress president led a protest against CAB in north Delhi’s Seelampur area.

READ | Assam Congress stages protest at Jantar Mantar against Citizenship Act

Among the other demands were the release of their fellow students, who were detained, and a commitment from the police that there would be no cases lodged against them.Besides, there were widespread protests in the capital against the CAB that was passed on December 11. In central Delhi at Jantar Mantar, Assam Congress organised a protest, while Delhi Congress president led a protest against CAB in north Delhi’s Seelampur area.  

Jamiat Ulama I Hind, a leading organization of Islamic scholars, held a protest in all major cities and towns and submitted a memorandum to the concerned district magistrates or collectors.Maulana Mahmood Madani, General Secretary of the organisation attended the demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Opposing the Act, he urged President Ram Nath Kovind to “stop the injustice” and targeted the “draconian law” (CAB). 

ALSO READ | Eight columns of the Army, Assam Rifle deployed in Guwahati ​

He also appealed to the Apex Court for taking suo motu notice of the Act.  Speaking at the protest, he exhorted the Muslim youths to maintain peace. “This is a temporary phase of hardship and soon Muslim community will wriggle out of it. To live a life of dignity, we have to display courage as well as patience,” he said.The controversial piece of legislation has set off a wave of violent protests across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia University Amanatullah Khan Citizenship Act protests Delhi protests CAB Citizenship Act
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp