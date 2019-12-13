50 Jamia students detained after clash with Delhi cops during Citizenship Act protest 

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An AISA-led protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent after the protesters from Jamia Millia Islamia were held back from walking towards the parliament. The protesters chose to retaliate with aggression.

While some lobbed stones at the police, the men in khaki responded with a lathi charge and tear gas shells. In the process, several members of the press, caught in the crossfire, were manhandled and roughed up as well.

Several students were injured and admitted to Holy Family Hospital after they were lathi-charged by the police. The protest that lasted for more than three hours was called by left-backed All India Students’ Association to demand a withdrawal of the Act. Later in the day, some students attacked the media personnel.They were beaten, manhandled and harassed allegedly by students, who raised slogans like - 'Godi media, go back!'.

Among the other demands were the release of their fellow students, who were detained, and a commitment from the police that there would be no cases lodged against them. Besides, there were widespread protests in the capital against the CAB that was passed on December 11. In central Delhi at Jantar Mantar, Assam Congress organised a protest, while Delhi Congress president led a protest against CAB in north Delhi’s Seelampur area.

Jamiat Ulama I Hind, a leading organization of Islamic scholars, held a protest in all major cities and towns and submitted a memorandum to the concerned district magistrates or collectors.Maulana Mahmood Madani, General Secretary of the organisation attended the demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Opposing the Act, he urged President Ram Nath Kovind to “stop the injustice” and targeted the “draconian law” (CAB).

He also appealed to the Apex Court for taking suo motu notice of the Act. Speaking at the protest, he exhorted the Muslim youths to maintain peace. “This is a temporary phase of hardship and soon Muslim community will wriggle out of it. To live a life of dignity, we have to display courage as well as patience,” he said.The controversial piece of legislation has set off a wave of violent protests across the country.