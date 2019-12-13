Home Cities Delhi

A tale of textiles

Adding to the roster of festivals and exhibitions which make up a large part of Delhi’s winter calendar is the annual showcase by Weavers Studio Kolkata of handcrafted wearable textiles.

Adding to the roster of festivals and exhibitions which make up a large part of Delhi’s winter calendar is the annual showcase by Weavers Studio Kolkata of handcrafted wearable textiles. Set up as a tiny textile studio in Kolkata’s Ballygunge 26 years ago, Weavers Studio has since expanded its environs as well as mission, now encompassing textile study centre as well as arts and resource centres (all non-profit) and a for profit retail space, along with an export unit and handloom workshop.  

“We concentrate on promoting textiles from West Bengal and we do all our production work in-house and by hand. We’re bringing a huge range of saris, dupattas, stoles, suits and kurtas, and a collection of revival textiles that we worked with the West Bengal government. This February, we also did an exhibition on Baluchari at the National Museum, and have also come out with publications on Baluchari,” said Kavita Patel from the Weavers Studio. Many of the exhibited pieces will be for sale, while the organisers will also be happy to enlighten visitors about the history of textiles and handlooms from the region.

Successful journey
Set up as a tiny textile studio in Kolkata’s Ballygunge 26 years ago, Weavers Studio has since expanded its environs as well as mission, now encompassing textile study centre as well as arts and resource centres as well as a for profit retail space, along with an export unit.

On: December 13 to 14
At: Chinmaya Mission Hall, Lodhi Estate

