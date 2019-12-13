Home Cities Delhi

AAP govt launches campaign to eradicate child trafficking

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2017, 490 victims of trafficking were reported in Delhi of which 89 per cent were children.

Published: 13th December 2019 09:42 AM

Child trafficking

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government along with various stakeholders flagged off a six-month campaign, ‘Mukti Caravan’, against child labour and trafficking.

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) collaborated with Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation with the purpose to eradicate the violation of child rights from grass-root level with a bottom-up approach.  The first phase of ‘Mukti Caravan’ will cover the North West districts and will later be expanded to other trafficking prone areas in a course of six months.

“It cannot be denied that violation of child rights and protection of children is a problem in Delhi. The Mukti Caravan will play a major role in helping the Commission as well as departments concerned to identify problem areas to ensure a child-friendly Delhi,” said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Gautam.

“The campaign will be undertaken for six months and its learning will be expanded at other districts of Delhi in another five months,” said DCPCR Chairperson Ramesh Negi.

