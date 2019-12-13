Home Cities Delhi

Anaj Mandi fire: Child labour in units under Delhi Police scrutiny

The Delhi Police has identified all the 15 men, who were running factory units at the building that caught fire in Anaj Mandi on Sunday.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has completed scrutiny of the building which caught fire on Sunday, killing 43 victims | FILE PHOTO

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has identified all the 15 men, who were running factory units at the building that caught fire in Anaj Mandi on Sunday. Investigation will now focus on those who had forced juveniles to work for them.

From the interrogation of Mohammad Rehan, who owns a major part of the building, and Furkan, his manager, the police identified those to whom rooms were rented out. “We will arrest those who had employed juveniles to work for them. Action will be taken against them under the relevant sections of the law,” a police officer said.

According to a petition filed by NGO Bachpan Bachao Aandolan in the High Court, most child labourers working in these factories at Anaj Mandi and all over Delhi, especially in unauthorised colonies and where manufacturing units are illegally operating in residential areas, are overcrowded and lack windows.”
Meanwhile, the third accused in the case — Suhail — who was  arrested on Wednesday, was sent to police custody for five days. Suhail, Rehan’s brother-in-law, owns a part in the property.  The fourth accused, Imran, is  on the run.

The Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has completed scrutiny of the building which caught fire on Sunday, killing 43 victims. With the help of a private agency, the police have done a 3D technology scanning of the scene. Police will submit a report on that in the court as evidence.The Crime Branch may visit the spot if required, according to the police officer said.

L-G reviews status of filling of vacancies in fire services
Days after a massive fire claimed 43 lives in Anaj Mandi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the status of filling of vacancies in the Delhi Fire Services and forensic science laboratory. The L-G directed that the report of a committee on use of modern technologies in the fire department for ensuring access in narrow lanes by use of robots and hoses of fire resistant materials be submitted expeditiously. Only one fire tender could be taken to the spot, while the others  were stationed outside because of narrow lanes. It stated that 484 new firemen have already joined the force in the last six months.     In the meeting, the FSL director informed that they are in the process of setting up more specialised branches.

HC notice to Centre
The Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, police and the state of Bihar seeking their stand on the plea by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA). BBA, represented by senior advocate H S Phoolka, told the court that of the many people who were reported dead, injured as well as missing or trapped in the factory, several are minors.

