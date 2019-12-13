Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says boys will take oath in schools, colleges to 'not misbehave with women'

Arvind Kejriwal said the increase in violence against women is a sign of mental depravity and the society should also take some initiatives to deal with the situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that in every school and college of the national capital, boys will take an oath not to misbehave with any woman.

Speaking at a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "In every school and college in Delhi, boys will be asked to take an oath to not misbehave with any woman. This oath will be taken at regular intervals. This will help boys understand their responsibilities."

He said the increase in violence against women is a sign of mental depravity and the society should also take some initiatives to deal with the situation.

"We have decided to introduce a campaign to change the mindset of the people. The girls will be asked to talk to their brothers and ask them not to misbehave with any woman," he said.

"And if the brother did not listen and misbehave with any girl, then the sister should say that she has no relations left with him," the Chief Minister added.

Kejriwal said the people who commit a crime against women should be boycotted not only by society but by their family as well and added that his government was concerned about the security of women.

"In every class for one hour, there should be discussion on women's security issues. We will finalise the structure of the campaign in the coming days and will discuss further this campaign," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government is taking many steps to ensure the protection of women and the latest campaign in schools is just another step in that direction. 

