Flight operations impacted at Delhi Airport due to heavy rains

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Some flight operations have been impacted at the Delhi Airport due to heavy rains.

A post on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Airport read: "Update issued at 2200 hours: Due to heavy rains and strong wind, some flight operations at #DelhiAirport are impacted. For further info, get in touch with the airline concerned. Any inconvenience caused to flyers is regretted."

Air India stated that due to heavy rain and consequent congestion at the Airport, some fights have been diverted and held up at Delhi.

#FlyAI : Due to Heavy Rains and consequent congestion over Delhi Apt, following flts are diverted and Held Up at Delhi :

A) Diverted to Jaipur

AI-687 BOM/DEL

AI-701 CCU/DEL

B)Held Up at Delhi

AI-013 DEL/AMD

AI-473 DEL/BBI

AI 939 DEL/BAH

Please Standby for further Updates. — Air India (@airindiain) December 12, 2019

