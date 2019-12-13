JNU impasse: MHRD panel to hold fresh talks before submitting report

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has yet again intervened in the JNU impasse as it instructed an MHRD-appointed panel to begin fresh deliberations with agitating students. The panel headed by former UGC chairman V S Chauhan was directed to also hear the versions of the JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar and other senior university officials before sending a new report to the Ministry, this newspaper has learnt.

The three-member committee had already submitted its report to the MHRD nearly 10 days ago in which it had stressed on re-establishing the culture of dialogue between all the stakeholders in the campus. Kumar, however, had not turned for a representation to the panel despite a call.

“HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariya Nishank was of the view that the panel largely built its opinion on hearing the students and the JNU teachers’ association,” said a MHRD source. “It has therefore asked the committee to take a 360-degree view of the situation in the university.”

On Friday, the MHRD released the record of discussions in which it highlighted five points that were agreed upon in the meetings on December 10-11. These points said that the hike in room rent- ratified by an IHA meeting as per university statuette will remain, while the UGC will bear the utility and service charges to be paid by it till further orders. It also said that “provide a platform for dialogue and discussion in an orderly manner, the administration and students will follow the High Court orders for notification of the JNUSU.”

It was also agreed upon that to make up for lost academic period, relaxation of up to two weeks will be given and the university will take a “lenient view” of the incidents that occurred since October, 2019 as part of the ongoing agitation.

The JNUSU will call-off the strike, it was agreed as per the Ministry, and hold no further dharnas in the university. The students, however, asserted they had “reservations” with the settlement points and requested the Ministry for another round of discussions.

No official from the administration was available for comments.