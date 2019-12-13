Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya's mother urges government to ensure DCW chief ends her fast

The 2012 rape victim's mother visited Swati Maliwal at Samta Sthal near Rajghat where the DCW chairperson has been sitting on a hunger strike for over 10 days.

Delhi Commission for Women DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on the third day of her hunger strike. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nirbhaya's mother on Friday appealed to the Centre to fulfil the demand of DCW chief Swati Maliwal to give capital punishment to rapists and ensure that she ends her fast.

She visited Maliwal at Samta Sthal near Rajghat where the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson has been sitting on a hunger strike for over 10 days.

Nirbhaya's mother said she was upset that the government had not bothered to check on Maliwal during her hunger strike.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he wants the Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged at the earliest.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said that all remaining formalities to carry out the capital punishment awarded to the convicts should be completed as soon as possible.

The entire country wants punishment for the convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case immediately, he said.

