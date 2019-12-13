Home Cities Delhi

Stage set for young musicians & dancers

Focusing on young musicians and dancers, the six-day SOPAN festival that begins today at Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, adds a new variant to the long list of festivals taking place in the city.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Siddhi Goel (above) and Tanya Gambhir are two of the performers participating in the SOPAN festival that begins today at the Central Park, Rajiv Chowk

By Express News Service

Focusing on young musicians and dancers, the six-day SOPAN festival that begins today at Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, adds a new variant to the long list of festivals taking place in the city.

The festival has been organised by young and upcoming artists of Sahitya Kala Parishad, along with the Art, Culture and Language Department of Delhi Government, under a keen eye of Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia. This year, around 24 artists, who got the scholarship from Sahitya Kala Parishad, will be performing at this platform, taking forward the traditional Indian art forms such as Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi and classical music.

The festival will be inaugurated by the Deputy CM. Sharing his views on the SOPAN festival, he said, “It is a matter of pride and celebration when today’s young talents come together and invest their time and energy to promote our traditional Indian art forms like dance and instrumental music. We are proud of these people and are glad that Sahitya Kala Parishad is setting platforms like SOPAN to provide them with an audience base.” Adding to the Deputy CM’s comments, Abhinandita Mathur, Advisor on Art and Culture to the Deputy CM, remarked, “Through this festival, we are not just trying to preserve the tradition of classical dance and music but also aim to help it grow through young dancers and musicians.
The festival will kick-start today with a melodious violin presentation by G Raghavendra Prasad, kathak by Garima Arya Chaturlal. Next in line is Bharatanatyam performance by Ankita Kaushik, who will perform Shuddha Brahma followed by an Allaripu. Later, she will perform on Om Namo Narayana composed by Ambujam Krishna and end her performance with a Thillana. There will also be a Kathak performance by Jaya Pathak.

The coming days too have an interesting line-up with Akshay Gupta presenting a vocal performance followed by Ankita Dhingra’s sitar ensemble. Tanya Gambhir, a senior disciple of Guru Kanaka Sudhakar will present two pieces in Bharatanatyam. The festival will culminate with the multi-faceted artist Avinav Mukherjee’s Kathak performance in which he will perform three pieces.

A peek into SOPAN
The festival will kick start today with a melodious violin presentation by G Raghavendra Prasad, kathak by Garima Arya Chaturlal. Next in line is Bharatanatyam performance by Ankita Kaushik, who will perform Shuddha Brahma followed by an Allaripu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SOPAN festival dance and music festival
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp