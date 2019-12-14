Citizenship Act: Religious leaders back Jamia students' protests in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Representatives of various religious communities have voiced their support for students of Jamia Millia Islamia protesting against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, saying that expressing one’s opinion is a democratic right.

"Protest is the only way of conveying our voice to the government… if the citizens are not happy over a decision of the government, they have all the right to highlight the issue. Any intensified protest will make people in power think about its impact on citizens," said Dr Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, Shahi Imam, Fatehpuri Masjid.

AC Michael, national convener of United Christian Forum and a former member of the Delhi Minorities Commission, said that more protests should take place if any Act or Bill affects harmony and incites religious conflict.“In the present scenario, speaking up against the government is now termed as being anti-national; criticising any step is difficult. Protest is a democratic right and should be taking place,” Michael noted.

Protests have erupted across the country following the passage of the CAB, and leaders of religious groups say that these may take a shape of a movement. "The government is playing with fire. They don’t see what is happening in the country and have no ground reality check. There was no further need to appease the majority in the country. The Congress too faced criticism when they went extra for the minority and the same is happening with the present party. This can also be the beginning of a fallout," added Michael.

Mukarram believes the Act can escalate religious conflicts. "The aim of the government should be to work in favour of the people and not incite a conflict of ideas based on religion. The Muslims of this country have always worked and contributed to development and peace. But such steps will encourage an anti-Muslim wave. Even if the Act has been passed, it should not be implemented," Mukarram said.

Buddhist community supports Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

The Buddhist community has expressed support for the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying that many refugees will now have a national identity. “People, especially those who came from Tibet, are happy about it. Our country never accepted us, but India welcomed people from Tibet, gave us a home and a place to practice our religion. The children who are born here can have a secure life,” said Bhikkhu Sanghasena, the founder president and spiritual director of Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre.