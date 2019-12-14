Now South Delhi residents can exchange household waste for bags, clothes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to dispose of plastic waste and discourage the use of single-use plastic, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched an initiative called ‘Eco Hub on Wheels- One stop destination for Reducing, Reusing, Recycling’. Under this project, a truck named ‘Eco Hub on Wheels’ will go around wards in the West Zone and collect plastic waste from citizens.

In exchange they will get cotton and jute bags, organic manure, discount coupons for food, and T-shirts and sweaters. "Another facility, of a 'Cloth Bank', is also provided, in which citizens can donate their old clothes for needy people," South Delhi Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will give discounted food coupons or T-shirts/sweaters in exchange for 5 kg of dry waste. For 3 kg plastic, one jute bag, and for 1 kg plastic, one cotton bag will be given to the citizens, added Mayor Sunita Kangra.