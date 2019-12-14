Home Cities Delhi

Now South Delhi residents can exchange household waste for bags, clothes

Under a SDMC project, a truck named ‘Eco Hub on Wheels’ will go around wards in the West Zone and collect plastic waste from citizens.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage, Waste

Representational image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In an effort to dispose of plastic waste and discourage the use of single-use plastic, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched an initiative called ‘Eco Hub on Wheels- One stop destination for Reducing, Reusing, Recycling’. Under this project, a truck named ‘Eco Hub on Wheels’ will go around wards in the West Zone and collect plastic waste from citizens.

In exchange they will get cotton and jute bags, organic manure, discount coupons for food, and T-shirts and sweaters. "Another facility, of a 'Cloth Bank', is also provided, in which citizens can donate their old clothes for needy people," South Delhi Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said. 

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will give discounted food coupons or T-shirts/sweaters in exchange for 5 kg of dry waste. For 3 kg plastic, one jute bag, and for 1 kg plastic, one cotton bag will be given to the citizens, added Mayor Sunita Kangra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Delhi Municipal Corporation South Delhi waste Delhi Waste Management
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp