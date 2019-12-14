Home Cities Delhi

Rajasthani and Sufi music to dominate this gig in Delhi

Anirudh Verma Collective’s Full Moon Ensemble will include performances by artistes like Ahsaan Ali (Sarangi), Pavithra Chari (Hindustani Vocalist) and Rohit Prasanna (Flute).

Published: 14th December 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Barmer Boys and Anirudh Verma are set to perform at Under the Banyan Tree On a Full Moon Night

Barmer Boys and Anirudh Verma are set to perform at Under the Banyan Tree On a Full Moon Night

By Express News Service

Celebrating the world of music with a ‘musical melange’, Under the Banyan Tree On a Full Moon Night folds up for the year at its last concert tomorrow (December 15) at 1AQ, opposite the Qutub Minar in Mehrauli. Barmer Boys, the global ambassadors of contemporary Rajasthani folk and Sufi music, will present a fusion of Rajasthani Gypsy Folk with beatboxing showcasing the centuries old tradition of Manganiyars.

Anirudh Verma Collective’s Full Moon Ensemble will include performances by artistes like Ahsaan Ali (Sarangi), Pavithra Chari (Hindustani Vocalist) and Rohit Prasanna (Flute). Just back from a Europe tour, Barmer Boys will present 10-12 songs in folk tradition as well as contemporary form. “There style in not purely Rajasthani but has a heavy influence of Kutch and Sindh region,” says Ashutosh Sharma, founder, Amarrass Records that manages Barmer Boys, informing that the band presents songs in a style very different from Rajasthani folk.

The beginning will be made with Nagma, followed by traditional Manikar and Moomal presentations. Included in their presentation are songs like Raichand in Garba beat, Peer Jalani in Sufiyana Kalaam, Hanse To Bhalo Laage, Aan Khilai Do, Padosan Le Gaye Thodo, Piyo Ghano Chad Gayo Re, etc. Including Meera bhajans like O Vaari Jaun among others.

The evening’s theme is ‘Colour Pop’, which means visitors can fuse their ensemble with the colours and traditions of different places from across the globe.The organisers are also holding an exhibition on the occasion titled, India: A Mapful Story, which will showcase various cartography displays on the Indian subcontinent. And, to satiate your hunger pangs there is 48 Plates, bringing in a mélange of memories and stories on a platter for you.

On: December 15, 7:00pm onwards

At: 1AQ, Opposite Qutub Minar, Mehrauli

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthani Gypsy Folk Barmer Boys Sufi music Rajasthani folk music Anirudh Verma Collective
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp