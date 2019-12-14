Rajasthani and Sufi music to dominate this gig in Delhi

By Express News Service

Celebrating the world of music with a ‘musical melange’, Under the Banyan Tree On a Full Moon Night folds up for the year at its last concert tomorrow (December 15) at 1AQ, opposite the Qutub Minar in Mehrauli. Barmer Boys, the global ambassadors of contemporary Rajasthani folk and Sufi music, will present a fusion of Rajasthani Gypsy Folk with beatboxing showcasing the centuries old tradition of Manganiyars.

Anirudh Verma Collective’s Full Moon Ensemble will include performances by artistes like Ahsaan Ali (Sarangi), Pavithra Chari (Hindustani Vocalist) and Rohit Prasanna (Flute). Just back from a Europe tour, Barmer Boys will present 10-12 songs in folk tradition as well as contemporary form. “There style in not purely Rajasthani but has a heavy influence of Kutch and Sindh region,” says Ashutosh Sharma, founder, Amarrass Records that manages Barmer Boys, informing that the band presents songs in a style very different from Rajasthani folk.

The beginning will be made with Nagma, followed by traditional Manikar and Moomal presentations. Included in their presentation are songs like Raichand in Garba beat, Peer Jalani in Sufiyana Kalaam, Hanse To Bhalo Laage, Aan Khilai Do, Padosan Le Gaye Thodo, Piyo Ghano Chad Gayo Re, etc. Including Meera bhajans like O Vaari Jaun among others.

The evening’s theme is ‘Colour Pop’, which means visitors can fuse their ensemble with the colours and traditions of different places from across the globe.The organisers are also holding an exhibition on the occasion titled, India: A Mapful Story, which will showcase various cartography displays on the Indian subcontinent. And, to satiate your hunger pangs there is 48 Plates, bringing in a mélange of memories and stories on a platter for you.

On: December 15, 7:00pm onwards

At: 1AQ, Opposite Qutub Minar, Mehrauli