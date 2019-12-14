Three women dead, four injured as fire breaks out in house in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three women died and four people were injured on Saturday after a fire broke out at a house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, officials said.

After receiving information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said.

ALSO READ | Anaj Mandi fire: Owners cleared out units after midnight, say locals

The victims were taken to a hospital where Kiran (60), Somvati (57) and Kamtadevi (75) died.

Vamshika (14), Akshit (15), Aeena (27) and Lajwanti (68) were undergoing treatment, the officials said.

According to the fire department, the blaze was brought under control by 7.55 pm.