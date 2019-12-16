Home Cities Delhi

Akshay Kumar likes tweet making fun of police crackdown in Jamia, says it was by mistake

I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts, he said.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar on Monday distanced himself from a post on Twitter that made fun of Delhi police's crackdown on the students of Jamia Milia after their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Akshay said he had accidentally liked the tweet with the caption,"Badhai Ho. Jamia me Azaadi mili hai".

The user had posted a video of showing students running away from police personnel. "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake.

"I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts," the superstar said.

After his response, #CanadianKumar started trending on Twitter with many criticising the actor for liking the tweet that praised police crackdown on students.

The police had entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University, where a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, spiralled out of control on Sunday evening.

Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during the protest.

