Jamia protest: Police pulled my hair, took my phone and broke it, says woman journalist

A woman journalist covering the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia University was hit and abused by the cops.

Published: 16th December 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist Bushra Sheikh said she was attacked and abused by a Delhi Police personnel while she was covering the protest in Jamia Millia Islamia University.(Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A woman journalist alleged that police personnel broke her phone, hurled abuses and pulled her hair when she was covering a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia University here on Sunday night.

"I came here for BBC's coverage. They (police persons) took away my phone and broke it. They hit me with a baton," journalist Bushra Sheikh told ANI here.

She alleged that a policeman also pulled her hair.

"When I asked them for my phone they hurled abuses at me. I didn't come here for fun. I came here for coverage," she added.

A police person also sustained injuries as the protest turned violent outside the university.

According to police, protestors pelted stones at policemen who were deployed to control the situation.

On Friday, 12 policemen sustained injuries in the students' protest.

ALSO READ | Modi government making its presence felt through oppression on students, journalists: Priyanka Gandhi

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants citizenship to refugees of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

