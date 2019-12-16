Home Cities Delhi

Jamia protest: Two men admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 'gunshot injury', say sources

Delhi Police has, however, denied firing on the protesters during the clash, saying the injuries could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells.

Published: 16th December 2019 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police resort to firing teargas shells and later entered the Jamia university campus in search of those who might have sneaked there, leading to panic among the residents. Till late evening, Jamia Nagar resonated with loud bangs of teargas shells fired by police to push back the protestors.

Delhi Police resort to firing teargas shells. (Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men who were apparently part of a demonstration by Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday were admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital with "gunshot injury", sources said on Monday.

The father of one of students, Sohaib Khan (23), said his son was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was hit by a "pellet" on toe.

"He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," his father, Mohammad Arshad, said.

Sohaib is a 4th-year BTech student at Jamia Hamdard, his father said.

Another student, Ajaz (22), who also suffered gunshot injury on the chest apparently at the protest site, was also undergoing treatment at the Centre-run hospital.

According to the police, the force did not carry firearms and did not open fire either.

"The nature of injuries being reported could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells and we are probing the allegations," a senior police officer said.

The people who were injured in the clash were taken only to Holi Family Hospital and AIIMS trauma centre, he said.

