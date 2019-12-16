Jamia students shout slogans against BJP MP Vijay Goel

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Protesting Jamia Millia Islamia students shouted slogans against former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vijay Goel when he went to meet them on Monday afternoon.

As Goel reached the spot, the students started shouting 'Vijay Goel, Go Back'.

Goel, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the whole protest was unfortunate and politically motivated. He said, "No one should fear the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Neither the act will harm anyone's right nor will it take away Indian citizenship from anyone."

Goel said that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is behind this protest. He added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is provoking the people to protest against the CAA and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is making it an electoral issue.

The MP also accused local AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan of being responsible for inciting the violence. He said that Khan was giving a provocative speech and most of the protesters were not students but political leaders and workers.

Student leader Javed Mir denied Goel's allegations and said that most of the protesters were students who are trying to spread awareness about the CAA and it should not be politicised.