To return to power in the national capital, BJP focuses on 12 reserved seats

NEW DELHI: With an aim of dislodging the ruling AAP government, the BJP is focusing on a dozen reserved Assembly constituencies in the city to strengthen its chances of returning to power in Delhi after more than two decades.

The Scheduled Caste Morcha of the Delhi BJP has been holding ‘Samajik Sammelans’ with individual Scheduled Castes to penetrate among voters in view of the Assembly polls due early next year.

“We have already held meetings of 13 scheduled castes including Valmiki, Jatav, Khatik, Dhanuk, Mallah. In coming days, more meetings are planned,” said Delhi BJP SC Morcha president Mohanlal Gihara.

“Out of these 20 seats, there are 12 seats reserved for SC candidates, including Bawana, Sultanpur Majra, Ambedkar Nagar, Deoli, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Gokalpur among others whose results will impact the chances of BJP’s victory in the polls,” he said.

Gihara said that members of scheduled castes have responded ‘positively’ to BJP’s efforts. The SC Morcha held ‘Anusuchit Jati (SC) Swabhiman Sammelan’ in reserved constituencies on Sunday to strengthen BJP’s bond with them, he said.

“It is a fact that most of the beneficiaries of Modi government’s schemes like have been members of the SC community,” Gihara added.

In the past polls since 1993, the BJP has been unable to make a mark in the reserved Assembly seats that have earlier been a bastion of Congress till 2015 when the AAP won 67 of the 70 Assembly constituencies.

