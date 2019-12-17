Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act protest: Seven metro stations closed in northeast Delhi

Earlier DMRC closed Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur and Gokulpuri metro stations of the Pink Line and Seelampur of Red Line.

Published: 17th December 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | DMRC)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit gates at seven metro stations in northeast Delhi were closed on Tuesday in view of a violent protest against the amended citizenship law in the Seelampur area.

"Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Both stations are on Pink Line.

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of citizenship amendment law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

Police resorted to baton charges and fired teargas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

TAGS
Delhi metro Seelampur protests Citizenship Act protests
