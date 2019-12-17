Cops teargas, lathi-charge protesters after arson, stone-pelting in Delhi's Seelampur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police fired tear gas and made a lathi-charge after a large number of people, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, started vandalizing public property in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

The protesters, who raised slogans against the CAA and NRC, set a police station on fire. They also damaged vehicles on the roads.

After the protesters pelted stones on police and buses, police lathi-charged them.

According to police, the protest started at 12 pm and got violent as protesters started attacking them.

Police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch from Seelampur to Jafrabad.

#WATCH Delhi: Police take away protesters from the spot where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. Police has also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/DkPGAEQ1tM — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

"Traffic movement has been closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration," tweeted the Delhi traffic police.

The entry and exit points at Seelampur Metro Station were also shut.