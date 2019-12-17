Home Cities Delhi

Cops teargas, lathi-charge protesters after arson, stone-pelting in Delhi's Seelampur

The protesters, who raised slogans against the CAA and NRC, set a police station on fire. They also damaged vehicles on the roads. 

Published: 17th December 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Brick-bats lie on a road as anti-CAA Citizenship Amendment Act protestors clash with the police at Seelampur in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 17 2019. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

Brick-bats lie on a road as anti-CAA Citizenship Amendment Act protestors clash with the police at Seelampur in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 17 2019. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police fired tear gas and made a lathi-charge after a large number of people, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, started vandalizing public property in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

The protesters, who raised slogans against the CAA and NRC, set a police station on fire. They also damaged vehicles on the roads. 

After the protesters pelted stones on police and buses, police lathi-charged them. 

ALSO READ: Traders in Muslim localities of Delhi down shutters against CAA, police action in Jamia

According to police, the protest started at 12 pm and got violent as protesters started attacking them. 

Police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch from Seelampur to Jafrabad. 

"Traffic movement has been closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to  Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration," tweeted the Delhi traffic police. 

The entry and exit points at Seelampur Metro Station were also shut. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act protests delhi Seelampur protests Jamia Milia protests CAA protests CAA Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship Amendment Act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp