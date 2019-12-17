Homes for homeless by 2022, says Hardeep Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the Centre was committed to providing homes for the homeless by 2022. The initiative is being closely monitored by the Centre for effective implementation, he said.

“The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already initiated the tendering process to slum dwellers under In-Situ Rehabilitation Scheme(Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan) in Delhi. Around 50 lakh people residing in unauthorized colonies in Delhi are being granted ownership rights under Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM - UDAY),” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of a dedicated portal, which will help residents of such colonies apply for property rights online.

Also present during the announcement were Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

The minister said that the delineation of boundaries of unauthorized colonies and mapping has been taken up on a war footing.