Jamia stir: Petition seeking judicial inquiry into 'blatant abuse of power' filed in Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Jamia Nagar resident moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking judicial inquiry into the alleged police action on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia the day before.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, with a request that it be listed for hearing later in the day.



ALSO READ: Jamia violence will be investigated, says Delhi Police

The bench, however, declined to list it on Monday, saying, “There is no urgency.”Rizwan, a lawyer who resides in the vicinity of the varsity, filed the petition claiming that on December 15, while students and members of the teachers’ association of the university were observing a peaceful protest, the police broke into the campus and used tear gas shells and rained batons on the protesters.



ALSO READ: Amid Congress-BJP blame game, BJP files complaint against Manish Sisodia, Aamanatullah Kahn

The petition, filed through advocates Tariq Khan and Apoorv Singhal, also alleged that the police personnel switched-off lights at the reading hall, locked the doors from outside before lobbing tear gas shells. The police opened fire on students and also detained several of them, the petitioner alleged.



“It can only be called a blatant abuse of power upon unarmed and innocent students,” the petition read.



The petitioner has also sought proper medical treatment and compensation for injured students.