Home Cities Delhi

Jamia stir: Petition seeking judicial inquiry into 'blatant abuse of power' filed in Delhi HC

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, with a request that it be listed for hearing later in the day.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. IN PIC: A policeman stands guard outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

A policeman stands guard outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Jamia Nagar resident moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking judicial inquiry into the alleged police action on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia the day before.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, with a request that it be listed for hearing later in the day.

ALSO READ: Jamia violence will be investigated, says Delhi Police

The bench, however, declined to list it on Monday, saying, “There is no urgency.”Rizwan, a lawyer who resides in the vicinity of the varsity, filed the petition claiming that on December 15, while students and members of the teachers’ association of the university were observing a peaceful protest, the police broke into the campus and used tear gas shells and rained batons on the protesters.

ALSO READ: Amid Congress-BJP blame game, BJP files complaint against Manish Sisodia, Aamanatullah Kahn

The petition, filed through advocates Tariq Khan and Apoorv Singhal, also alleged that the police personnel switched-off lights at the reading hall, locked the doors from outside before lobbing tear gas shells. The police opened fire on students and also detained several of them, the petitioner alleged.

“It can only be called a blatant abuse of power upon unarmed and innocent students,” the petition read.

The petitioner has also sought proper medical treatment and compensation for injured students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court PIL
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp