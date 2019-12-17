Home Cities Delhi

Mysterious tent at JNU, students cry foul

The tent which by now was occupied by empty chairs has resulted into students wondering how has installed it in the campus.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A tent installed right in front of the administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has become a topic of discussion, as the students' union of the varsity accused Delhi Police of putting up the tent as part of "police raj" in the institution.

However the police, despite repeated calls and messages, did not comment on the issue.

"After Jamia and DU, now Delhi police putting a camp at Ad Bloc. Delhi Police is normalising 'police raj' in Universities!" former JNUSU President N. Sai Balaji tweeted.

"Why is Delhi Police camping inside JNU? Why are they putting tents? Are they planning an attack on Students?" he said.

When IANS inquired about the same from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West, Devendra Arya he denied speaking on the issue.

"Leave it," he said as he hung up the call and rejected further calls.

Arya's senior and the Joint Commissioner of New Delhi range Anand Mohan also denied speaking on the same and assured that the DCP will speak on the issue, but Arya decided not to.

The tent which by now was occupied by empty chairs has resulted into students wondering how has installed it in the campus.

A senior official in JNU administration also denied any knowledge about the tent.

"Where is the tent? Police is putting it up ?" the official said requesting anonymity.

"Do they intend to turn this into a Police camp," he said.

Universities across the nation are on the boil after Sunday when in a violent face-off various protesters including students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured in a police crackdown.

However, JNU has been in the news for protests against a proposed hike in hostel fees in the university. Students who are opposing the move have hit the road several times in November and December.

It is during some of these protests that Delhi Police and the protesters came face-to-face and the confrontation turned violent, forcing police to resort to lathi charge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU mysterious tent
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp