Mysterious tent at JNU, students cry foul

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A tent installed right in front of the administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has become a topic of discussion, as the students' union of the varsity accused Delhi Police of putting up the tent as part of "police raj" in the institution.

However the police, despite repeated calls and messages, did not comment on the issue.

"After Jamia and DU, now Delhi police putting a camp at Ad Bloc. Delhi Police is normalising 'police raj' in Universities!" former JNUSU President N. Sai Balaji tweeted.

"Why is Delhi Police camping inside JNU? Why are they putting tents? Are they planning an attack on Students?" he said.

When IANS inquired about the same from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West, Devendra Arya he denied speaking on the issue.

"Leave it," he said as he hung up the call and rejected further calls.

Arya's senior and the Joint Commissioner of New Delhi range Anand Mohan also denied speaking on the same and assured that the DCP will speak on the issue, but Arya decided not to.

The tent which by now was occupied by empty chairs has resulted into students wondering how has installed it in the campus.

A senior official in JNU administration also denied any knowledge about the tent.

"Where is the tent? Police is putting it up ?" the official said requesting anonymity.

"Do they intend to turn this into a Police camp," he said.

Universities across the nation are on the boil after Sunday when in a violent face-off various protesters including students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured in a police crackdown.

However, JNU has been in the news for protests against a proposed hike in hostel fees in the university. Students who are opposing the move have hit the road several times in November and December.

It is during some of these protests that Delhi Police and the protesters came face-to-face and the confrontation turned violent, forcing police to resort to lathi charge.