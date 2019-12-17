Home Cities Delhi

Traders in Muslim-dominated localities of Delhi down shutters against CAA, police action in Jamia

All shops in Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, Lal Quan, Chitli Qabr, Bara Hindu Rao, Okhla, parts of Sadar Bazaar, Quersh Nagar, and Seelampur were shut.

Published: 17th December 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

CAA protests

Students protest against CAA at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar Thakur, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shutters in markets in Muslims populated localities in the national capital were down on Tuesday in a show of solidarity for the ongoing protest against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and Sunday evening's alleged police assault on students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Akram Qureshi, president of Traders and Shopkeepers Association of Bazaar Matia Mahal, said that the people had decided to observe a day-long bandh to extend their support to Jamia students, who were brutally attacked by the Delhi Police.

All shops in Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, Lal Quan, Chitli Qabr, Bara Hindu Rao, Okhla, parts of Sadar Bazaar, Quersh Nagar, and Seelampur were shut.

Tension prevails in Delhi's Jamia area, normal life affected

Residents across the city are expected to reach historic Jama Masjid to participate in the demonstration in the evening. "We are going to join evening prayer (asr) at Jama Masjid after which we will hold a peaceful protest at mosque's stairs. People have started thronging the mosque since morning. Whatever has happened in Jamia University is condemnable," he said.

Protesters will not indulge in any violence but wear a black band around their mouth, added Qureshi.

Protest over citizenship law turns violent in Delhi's Seelampur area

Mohammad Mujeeb, a chemist in Sadar Bazaar, said it was a unanimous decision by traders and Shopkeepers of the area not to open shops on Tuesday. "We are peacefully protesting against the CAA and police attack on Jamia students. We have every right to raise our voice," he said.

Meanwhile, there were reports of violence during a protest in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi.

A few schools in the area asked students to leave early anticipating violence during the protest. 

A majority of shops in the vicinity of Jamia University--Batla House, Zakir Nagar, and Abu Fazal Enclave--also remained closed, on Tuesday. 

"Shops are shut as precautionary measures since Sunday violence. A very few people are on the roads. Only shops offering essentials are opened," said Mohammad Kamil, an executive of a private company.

