Home Cities Delhi

Anti Citizenship Act protests: Jamia students take shelter in mosques, state bhawans

Many students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have moved in with locals and in mosques in Zakir Nagar, Ghaffar Manzil, Jama Masjid and state bhawans. 

Published: 18th December 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A group of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia students who have been living at Kerala House, on Tuesday.

A group of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia students who have been living at Kerala House, on Tuesday. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have moved in with locals and in mosques in Zakir Nagar, Ghaffar Manzil, Jama Masjid and state bhawans. Imam Mohibullah Naqvi of Jama Masjid said that as soon as he heard about the police action inside the campus, he opened the doors of the mosque to the students.

“The attack on students of this country is an attack on the future of this country. It is unacceptable. I opened door for students irrespective of which religion they belong to, in this masjid where I stay,” Naqvi told this newspaper.

Many students also took shelter in Kerala Bhawan and Travencore House.

ALSO READ: Protesting Jamia students clean up roads, win hearts

“We were not able to leave initially as there was a crackdown-like situation but then the girls from our state were feeling unsafe in the hostels on Sunday evening, so we vacated the hostel with them,” a Mass Communication student from Kerala, Shibili told this newspaper. 

The Morning Standard also got in touch with two locals who had offered accommodations to students from Kerala and Kashmir.

While they refused to speak about the arrangements, it was learnt that the girls from Kerala have been facilitated to return home while the girls from Kashmir were also in process of heading back home. 

The students from AMU who stayed back at Kerala House narrated their horrific ordeal inside the AMU campus on Sunday evening. 

“We were in the library when the news about violence at Jamia broke. A protest was organised and in no time around 5,000 people gathered but the police turned things upside down in no time. Around 150 students were injured. Next morning, we were asked to vacate immediately,” said Wasih KK, a student. 

The students were in touch with Kerala MP, E T Mohammad Basheer who arranged their stay in Delhi. 

“The difference between AMU and JMI is that the administration supported the students in the latter case while in our case the administration is hand-in-glove with the police,” said one of the AMU student, Farheen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Aligarh Muslim University Citizenship Act protest Citizenship Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp