Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Imams join students in silent protest

Imams and caretaker of mosques and madrasas around Jamia Millia Islamia also joined the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

Published: 18th December 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors, including students and locals, during a demonstration outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday.

Protestors, including students and locals, during a demonstration outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after a protest against CAA went violent outside Jamia Millia Islamia, hundreds of  people — including Jamia alumni and students — took out a peaceful demonstration in the same area for the same cause on Tuesday. 

Imams and caretaker of mosques and madrasas around Jamia Millia Islamia also joined the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

Mohammad Yousuf, an Imam from a mosque in Okhla appealed for “peaceful protests” as he held a placard in his hand reading, “Modi ji, we are not in India by chance but by choice” and “Hindi hain hum, Hindustan hamara”. 

“We have asked the public to protest peacefully and not damage any public property. We will not allow anyone from neighbouring countries in the country even if Muslims are included in CAA. Those who are living here are not in a good economical condition, so why is government bringing more?” Yousuf added.

 Another Imam, Maulana Mohammad Tayib Hussain had come from a mosque at the New Delhi Railway Station.

“The action by police against students is unacceptable. They also took the extreme step of hitting the Imam of the mosque at Jamia and barged inside the girls hostel. It is utterly shameful,” he said.

While Mulana Qari Mohammad Sajid of Abul Fazal Madrassa said that the matter should be probed to punish the real culprits of the violence. 

Braving the cold, with the national flag in their hands or draped around them, the protesters raised slogans of freedom.

‘United Against Oppression’; ‘I am India. I am against CAA’; ‘We Oppose and Reject CAA’; ‘No CAA No NRC’;  ‘Shame On You, Delhi Police’ — were the slogans on the placards, they carried.   

“We demand that the government should investigate the “police” in civil clothes. We were Hindustani and we will continue to be Hindustani. We were born here and we will die here. This country will continue to be ours,” said Aas Mohammad, a protester.

“CAA is the (central) government’s way of bringing differences between Hindus and Muslims. Why should religion be the criterion of letting refugees in?” said a protester from nearby Shaheen Bagh.About 200 people from Shaheen Bagh gathered to protest in solidarity. Police was deployed at Sukhdev Vihar Metro station. 

Senior cop transferred

Additional DCP, Southeast district, Kumar Gyanesh, was transferred a day after a peaceful protest turned violent outside Jamia Millia Islamia. The police however said it was a routine transfer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Jamia Millia Islamia Citizenship Act protests Delhi
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp