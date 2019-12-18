Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Imams join students in silent protest

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after a protest against CAA went violent outside Jamia Millia Islamia, hundreds of people — including Jamia alumni and students — took out a peaceful demonstration in the same area for the same cause on Tuesday.

Imams and caretaker of mosques and madrasas around Jamia Millia Islamia also joined the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mohammad Yousuf, an Imam from a mosque in Okhla appealed for “peaceful protests” as he held a placard in his hand reading, “Modi ji, we are not in India by chance but by choice” and “Hindi hain hum, Hindustan hamara”.

“We have asked the public to protest peacefully and not damage any public property. We will not allow anyone from neighbouring countries in the country even if Muslims are included in CAA. Those who are living here are not in a good economical condition, so why is government bringing more?” Yousuf added.

Another Imam, Maulana Mohammad Tayib Hussain had come from a mosque at the New Delhi Railway Station.

“The action by police against students is unacceptable. They also took the extreme step of hitting the Imam of the mosque at Jamia and barged inside the girls hostel. It is utterly shameful,” he said.

While Mulana Qari Mohammad Sajid of Abul Fazal Madrassa said that the matter should be probed to punish the real culprits of the violence.

Braving the cold, with the national flag in their hands or draped around them, the protesters raised slogans of freedom.

‘United Against Oppression’; ‘I am India. I am against CAA’; ‘We Oppose and Reject CAA’; ‘No CAA No NRC’; ‘Shame On You, Delhi Police’ — were the slogans on the placards, they carried.

“We demand that the government should investigate the “police” in civil clothes. We were Hindustani and we will continue to be Hindustani. We were born here and we will die here. This country will continue to be ours,” said Aas Mohammad, a protester.

“CAA is the (central) government’s way of bringing differences between Hindus and Muslims. Why should religion be the criterion of letting refugees in?” said a protester from nearby Shaheen Bagh.About 200 people from Shaheen Bagh gathered to protest in solidarity. Police was deployed at Sukhdev Vihar Metro station.

Senior cop transferred

Additional DCP, Southeast district, Kumar Gyanesh, was transferred a day after a peaceful protest turned violent outside Jamia Millia Islamia. The police however said it was a routine transfer.