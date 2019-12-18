Delhi Metro shuts gates of two stations

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following the violence in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, the Delhi Metro has shut the gates of two stations as a precautionary measure.

The two stations are: Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations, while the trains are running normally on the route.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweeted: "Entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations are closed. However, interchange facility to continue towards Shiv Vihar is available at Maujpur."

It said that services are running normally on all other stations and lines.

The area witnessed violence on Tuesday as the tension over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spilled over to the Seelampur and Jafrabad.