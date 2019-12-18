Home Cities Delhi

Fee hike protest: Appear for exams or lose studentship, JNU administration to students

The students, though, are adamant that until all their demands are met, the agitation will continue.

Published: 18th December 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

JNU students and All india students association shouting slogans during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi on Saturday.

JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a statement issued by the registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the varsity administration on Wednesday warned the students that if they refuse to write their exams, they will not be eligible to register in the next semester.

"Those who refuse to write the exams on their own will, in spite of the fact that the university is making every effort to conduct the examinations, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the academic requirements as per university ordinances," the statement read.

A draft hostel manual introduced by JNU has become a bone of contention between the students and the administration since October 28 when the administration didn't allow the JNU Students' Union to attend the inter-hall administration committee meeting that was to clear it.

The varsity administration argued that the JNUSU had not been notified due to flouting of election rules. The draft hostel manual proposed to hike hostel fees from Rs 10 for double occupancy to Rs 300 and Rs 600 for single occupancy from the earlier Rs 20.

However, after students' protests, the varsity administration announced a 50 per cent concession for BPL category students, but it failed to pacify the students.

The issue is being handled by the Ministry of Human Resource Development's high-powered committee which has given its recommendations to the varsity administration after several meetings with the students' representatives.

The students, though, are adamant that until all their demands are met, the agitation will continue. The students have also threatened to boycott all academic activities during this protest, including examinations.

