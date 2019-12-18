Home Cities Delhi

Had warned Jamia students about miscreants before entering campus: Delhi Police

In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can be seen announcing that some miscreants have entered the campus who are indulging in stone-pelting.

Jamia Millia Islamia university Students gather for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Sunday's alleged police crackdown in the University in New Delhi on Monday December 16 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone-pelting.

"I am here between gate number 7 and 8. Please do not come out and don't throw stones, tube lights. Please sit inside," he is heard as saying.

In the video, the officer addresses the students as "beta" and tells them that the way they were hurling stones from both the sides was not right and that the police was in touch with the varsity's security staff and Proctor.

"Amongst you have entered some miscreants who are doing this (stone-pelting)," he said.

He assured them that police personnel were there for their safety and also said the students should not do something that can "harm" the image of the varsity.

The police were widely condemned for entering the campus and baton charging students and using tear gas.

