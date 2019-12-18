Home Cities Delhi

Jamia University violence: Delhi HC agrees to hear PIL seeking fact-finding committee

The petition alleged that students and teachers were protesting in a peaceful manner against the amended Citizenship Act but the police disrupted it and used brute force.

Published: 18th December 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi

Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi| Arun Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University following protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

ALSO READ| CAA has nothing to do with Indian Muslims: Imam Bukhari

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Rizwan and the court allowed it to be listed on Thursday.

The petition by Rizwan alleges that Delhi Police "resorted to using of arbitrary, excessive, discriminatory and illegal force against students, more particularly female students, of Jamia Millia Islamia University, on the false pretext of restoring law and order".

It further alleges that students and teachers were protesting in a peaceful manner against the amended Citizenship Act but the police disrupted it and used "unjustified, excessive, arbitrary and brute force" against them.

WATCH| Cops teargas, lathi-charge protesters in Delhi's Seelampur after arson, stone-pelting

The plea was moved in the Delhi High Court after the Supreme Court on Tuesday had said that such petitions relating to violence be moved in high courts concerned.

Apart from seeking the appointment of a fact-finding committee, comprising former judges of the Supreme Court and the high court, the PIL also wants no FIRs to be lodged against students and no coercive steps are taken in complaints already registered, in connection with the violence, till the panel gives its report.

It has also sought a direction to the police not to enter the university campus without requisite permission from authorities concerned. The petition also seeks directions to the Delhi government and police to allow students to enter the varsity as well as compensation and proper medical treatment for those injured in the violence at the university.

ALSO READ| Citizenship Act: SC issues notice to Centre, to hear pleas on January 22

Several public buses and two police vehicles were torched in the clash between students and police at New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act. Students and police personnel were injured in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia violence Jamia stir Delhi High Court CAA protests Delhi Police Delhi protests Delhi unrest Jamia University
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp