Home Cities Delhi

'450 tear gas shells fired': Indira Jaising tells Delhi HC in Jamia hearing

This is the most significant attack on the students since Independence, lawyers said as an appeal was made to the Solicitor General to become amicus curiae.

Published: 19th December 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police resort to firing teargas shells and later entered the Jamia university campus in search of those who might have sneaked there, leading to panic among the residents. Till late evening, Jamia Nagar resonated with loud bangs of teargas shells fired by police to push back the protestors.

Delhi Police resort to firing teargas shells. (Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was on Thursday appraised that "450 tear gas shells were fired" at the protesters who were staging a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15.

This is the most significant attack on the students since Independence, lawyers said as an appeal was made to the Solicitor General to become amicus curiae.

A Division Bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice D.N. Patel along with Justice C. Harishankar began the hearings into a bunch of petitions seeking inquiry into Sunday's violence involving Delhi Police and Jamia Millia students.

READ| HC declines interim protection to Jamia students from arrests

Lawyers arguing on behalf of the petitioners included Sanjay Hegde and Indira Jaising. The petitioners stated that police entered the campus and the library without permission.

The petitioners represented by their counsel submitted that the chief proctor of Jamia Millia had also issued a statement that contrary to police claim, he had not given permission to the police to enter the campus.

The petitioners contended that 450 tear gas shells were fired by the police and one of the student who received injuries at a police action, had lost sight in one of his eyes.

Hegde and Jaising also cited medical reports issued by AIIMS confirming that one of the students had suffered bullet injuries.

FIRs were being registered against the students and they were being potrayed as criminals, they said. "It is a serious case of violation of fundamental rights."

Representing petitioners Sanjay Hegde questioned the police actions like entering the mosque and the library on campus. "Was there trouble in the hostels, toilets which justify the lathi blows, tear gas and bullets?" he asked.

"There are apprehensions on all sides and on those circumstances what action should be taken," Sanjay Hegde stated.

Lawyer Indira Jaising appearing on behalf of petitioners said that pursant to the new law there have been protests all over the country. This is a country which was founded on the fundamental of non violence.

"Why are we here before you is because Supreme Court found that it is a matter for fact finding," she added.

All of us would like to see peace restored in the city and the nation but peace requires peace making measures and these measures should come from the authorities and it should not be by words but by actions, she said.

The matter was shortly adjourned and was again taken up post-lunch.

"This is not a case of protest against newly passed law, it is against the police brutality on the students. It was said that the students were rioting,...

"When they started to walk to Parliament from Jamia they were singing songs, that was the first attack. On 15th at 4 p.m. the students were inside the campus, they were attacked by the police in the library, in the mosque inside the campus," Colin Gonsalves said.

"Chief Proctor has said that Police entered campus without permission. VC also said that the police entered the campus, vandalised property, used lathis. There was massive damage to the property and not only this, what about the emotional loss that students suffered."

After no interim protection was given and the Delhi High Court judges left the dias, advocates started shouting "Shame Shame".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia hearing Citizenship Act Delhi High Court Anti-Citizenship Act protests Indira Jaising
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp