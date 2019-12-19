Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS' doctors, students hold protest against CAA, NRC despite admin warning

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A section of students, resident doctors and faculty of AIIMS took out a candlelight march at the institute's premises on Thursday, against the amended citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC, despite a warning by the administration of disciplinary action against those holding any protest or strike within the complex.

A group of students, scientists, researchers, resident doctors and staff took out a candlelight march from the JLN auditorium till Gate no 1 of AIIMS to oppose the "state-sponsored violence" against protesters and demanding roll back of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The demonstrators held placards, sang 'Sare Jahan se Accha' and read out the Preamble to the Constitution, a protester said.

The Resident Doctors' Association and the Students' Union of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), however, denied having called any such demonstration.

The AIIMS administration had on Thursday afternoon issued a memorandum advising its students, resident doctors, faculty and staff against holding any protest or strike within the premises of the institute and warned that any violation will lead to disciplinary and other actions.

Citing a May 20, 2002, Delhi High Court order, the memorandum issued by the Registrar of AIIMS listed out a code of conduct applicable to all students, staff, nurses and faculty members of the institute.

According to the memorandum, no employee or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt work or aid or abet such disruptions or cessation.

Also, no use of loud speakers or shouting of slogans, demonstrations, dharna are allowed within the campus, it said, adding that no protest meetings of any kind whatsoever are to be held within 500 metres from the boundary of the institute.

The memorandum also stated that there should be no interference in any official work and all trade union activities are to be carried out outside the campus.

Further, there should be no activity of the nature of strike, dharna or demonstration or gherao in or around the AIIMS at all, it said.

"Violation of the orders of the High court of Delhi by any individual employee, group of employees/students/resident doctors/associations/Unions etc.

will be in contravention of the directions of High court and make them liable for disciplinary action and also for contempt of court.

"Hence it is advised that everyone should refrain from holding any dharna/protest/ strike within the premises of AIIMS.

All chief of centres/ head of departments are requested to make bring it to the notice of students, residents, staff and faculty of the departments centres and offices," the memorandum stated.

Defying unprecedented prohibitory orders across regions, simultaneous protests broke out on Thursday in multiple cities against the newly amended citizenship law, prompting authorities to detain a large number of activists and students and clamp down on mobile services in parts of the national capital and other states.

