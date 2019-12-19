Amid anti-CAA protests, first internet shutdown brings Delhi to heel

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented measure, Delhi Police on Thursday shut down internet and mobile services in large parts of the national capital, calling it necessary to “control rumour mongering.” The shutdown affected the entire city, especially professional services, including media, business organisations and all call-based public services.

The step came close on the heels of the clamping of Section 144 of the CrPC in some parts of the capital ‘to avoid incidents of violence similar to Jamia Nagar and Seelampur.’ Section 144 that bars the assembly of four or more people in an area was imposed around the Red Fort, in the north-east districts of the national capital, besides New Delhi.

The internet shut down was affected from 9 am to 1 pm on Thursday in the Walled City, areas of North and Central district, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana, according to an order released earlier by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell to Airtel, Vodafone, Jio, BSNL and MTNL on Wednesday.