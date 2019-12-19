Citizenship Act stir: Gates of 14 Delhi metro stations closed, section 144 imposed

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit gates of fourteen metro stations were closed on Thursday due to a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

"Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the DMRC tweeted.

Security Update



Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 19, 2019

Gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka were also closed.

Trains will not be halting at these stations, it said.



The gates of metro stations falling on the magenta and yellow lines, among others, were also closed.



Besides, Section 144 has been imposed in the north-east area and Red Fort area to maintain law and order hours after a request by a Swaraj Abhiyan for a peaceful march against the Citizenship Amendment Act was denied by the police from Red Fort area to Shaheed Park, ITO for today.



Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)