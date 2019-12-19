Communication services suspended in parts of Delhi amid CAA protests restored: Airtel sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Airtel's mobile internet services that were suspended in parts of Delhi have been restored, a company source said on Thursday.

When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson declined to comment.

There is no official word from other telecom operators on whether their services have been restored.

ALSO READ: Amid Citizenship Act protests, major telecom operators suspend service in parts of Delhi-NCR

The Airtel source said that the services in specific locations, that were disrupted earlier in the day, are back.

Amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the city, services were suspended in parts of Delhi, including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana, following a directive from Delhi Police earlier in the day.