Schools in Noida dclared shut for two days as cold wave persists

A soldier stands guard during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on a bitterly cold Wednesday. The Met predicted a slightly warmer Thursday (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi-NCR continued to be in the grip of the bitter cold wave on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to the season’s lowest, at 7°C.

However, weathermen have predicted a respite from the biting chill, aided by winds from up north, over the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold wave is likely to weaken from Thursday.

The maximum temperature on the day was recorded at 18°C, the IMD said. “The minimum temperature at Safdarjung today was recorded at 7°C, the lowest this season. The outskirts of Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 15.5°C, thereby making it a severely cold day,” an IMD official said.

The cold wave also drove the mercury southwards in the NCR. All schools in Noid, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad were declared closed for the next two days on account of the persisting cold wave. A similar order was also issued in neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“All government and private schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to remain shut over the next two days due to cold weather,” Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh said.
The weather observatory at Aya Nagar, too, recorded a bitterly cold Wednesday.

However, predicting the city to snap its cold streak on Thursday, the IMD official said, "Cold weather conditions are likely to abate from Thursday onwards, as both the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR would increase. The break in the chill would be effected by a Western Disturbance over the plains of northwest India, from December 20," the official added. The IMD also forecast light rain on December 21.

