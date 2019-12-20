Home Cities Delhi

Anti-CAA stir: Jamia protesters send out message of unity

Lusty slogans against the amended Citizenship Act continued to ring out of the streets near Jamia on Thursday.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators attend a protest against the CAA on Thursday.

Demonstrators attend a protest against the CAA on Thursday. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lusty slogans against the amended Citizenship Act continued to ring out of the streets near Jamia on Thursday. Students, women and even the elderly gathered to protest the contentious legislation, chanting slogans such as ‘Inquilab Zindabad, Modi Teri Tana Shahi Nahi Chalegi’ (Modi, your tyranny won’t be tolerated), ‘Hum Kya Chahte? Azaadi’ (We want freedom).

The protesters, many of whom were non-Muslims and youths, formed a human chain while Namaz was being offered in the vicinity, sending out a clear message that people, across faiths, are united in protest against this piece of legislation. Elderly protesters, too, joined the rest in biting cold to sing songs of resistance outside the campus.

ALSO READ | Bharatiya Janata Protest: India erupts against Citizenship Amendment Act

Doughty and spirited at 85, Lail-un-Nisa parked herself right in the middle of the protesters. “I’ve been living here since 1958 but never before have I see such ‘zulm and ziyatti’ (oppression and atrocity). I couldn’t stay indoors when my children are here protesting,” Nisa told this newspaper.

Asked how long she plans to continue her protest, she said, “Jab tak jaan hain (till I am alive)”. Also in the crowd of protesters was 65-year-old Majid Khan from Okhla. “I’ve been arranging food for protesters and also been keeping an eye to ensure the protest isn’t hijacked by miscreants. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti CAA protests Jamia Violence Jamia Protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp