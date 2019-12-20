Campuses across Delhi voice support for Jamia students

Khushboo Kumari By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Messages of solidarity continued to pour in for the protesting Jamia students on Thursday. Students of Delhi University, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University condemned the alleged police assault on Jamia students protesting against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15.



Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been supporting the agitation against the contagious Act from the beginning.



ALSO READ | Bharatiya Janata Protest: India erupts against Citizenship Amendment Act

Urooj Adeeb (name changed), a student of JMI from Kashmir termed the police action, entering the campus and thrashing the students allegedly a shameful act, said, “I don’t know where the theory of Indian constitution applies in India. From Kashmir to Jamia I have seen violation. What police did was so shameful. They couldn’t even differentiate between protestors and the students reading inside the reading hall.”

JNU student union (JNUSU) had called for protest against Delhi Police at Delhi Police Headquarters and demanded the release of 50 Jamia students.



JNUSU vice president Saket Moon said, “What has transpired in Jamia is a brutal example of the BJP government’s attitude towards dissent, particularly from the students. What has happened in JMI, AMU, DU and JNU shows the direct intervention of the MHA in order to implement the communal and unconstitutional CAA.”