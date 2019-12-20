Home Cities Delhi

Centre should focus on generating job opportunities, not CAA: Arvind Kejriwal

Even earlier, the CM had made his displeasure plain over the Act, calling it a ‘bad law’ that will impact the country’s poor irrespective of religion.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal during the press confrence in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal during the press confrence in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/ Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged a pushback on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that the central government should, instead, focus on generating employment opportunities for the people.

Even earlier, the CM had made his displeasure plain over the Act, calling it a ‘bad law’ that will impact the country’s poor irrespective of religion.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has already articulated its opposition to both the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which the Centre plans to do afresh in Assam and replicate elsewhere in the country.

EDITORIAL | Citizenship Act protests: The youth are redeeming India, not destroying it

While senior party leaders blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the violence, which rocked Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15, the CM laid the blame for the Seelampur clashes squarely on the Opposition.

“The law and order situation in the country is going downhill by the day. This is a major cause for concern. There is fear among the people, across faiths. They’re spending anxious days not knowing what to do when they’re asked to produce their citizenship papers. Our country’s poor don’t have such papers. If, some day, they are told to leave the country, where will they go?” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp