Centre should focus on generating job opportunities, not CAA: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged a pushback on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that the central government should, instead, focus on generating employment opportunities for the people.



Even earlier, the CM had made his displeasure plain over the Act, calling it a ‘bad law’ that will impact the country’s poor irrespective of religion.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has already articulated its opposition to both the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which the Centre plans to do afresh in Assam and replicate elsewhere in the country.



While senior party leaders blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the violence, which rocked Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15, the CM laid the blame for the Seelampur clashes squarely on the Opposition.

“The law and order situation in the country is going downhill by the day. This is a major cause for concern. There is fear among the people, across faiths. They’re spending anxious days not knowing what to do when they’re asked to produce their citizenship papers. Our country’s poor don’t have such papers. If, some day, they are told to leave the country, where will they go?” the CM said.