Citizenship Act stir: Police denies Bhim Army permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

The march is expected to see the participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Published: 20th December 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march on Friday from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday, prohibiting an assembly of four or more people.

Thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital on Thursday, defying heavy security clampdown and prohibitory orders even as authorities suspended mobile internet services and restricted traffic movement to quell the swirling agitation.

Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid were among over 1,200 people detained from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House -- the sites of the two planned demonstrations.

