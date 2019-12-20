CM Kejriwal launches WiFi hotspots as Delhi faces internet shutdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when the national capital is grappling with internet shutdown issue over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the much-ambitious free Wi-Fi project at ITO bus stop.



“This is the first government in the history of India to have fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto during the previous elections. This was the last promise of the manifesto which has been fulfilled. 109 WiFi hotspots will begin by the evening, and after the completion of the installation of the initial 100 hotspots, 500 hotspots will be installed every week,” said Kejriwal at the launch.



As a trial, the chief minister connected with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was present at Vishwavidyalaya metro station near North Campus Delhi University. The deputy CM launched another Wi-Fi hotspot.



According to the Delhi government, as many as 11,000 hot spots will be created.



Every user will be given a free data limit of 15 GB data per month, with a data limit of 1.5 GB data per day, Wi-Fi connections will not be disconnected on change of locations.

“Free Wi-Fi and internet connection will help students and will be beneficial in the sectors of health and education. The amount of data and information available on the internet today will be a huge advantage to all the sectors. 4,000 hotspots will be installed on all the bus stands and 7,000 will be developed in markets, parks and RWAs,” the CM said.